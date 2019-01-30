Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 16 off bench
Ross totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and a block over 32 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.
Ross led the bench in scoring in Tuesday's game, chipping in a solid rebounding total in the process. He remains a viable fantasy option averaging career highs in points (13.9), rebounds (3.2) and assists (1.6) over 26.4 minutes.
