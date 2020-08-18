Ross had 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds in Tuesday's Game 1 win over Milwaukee.

Ross was a major reason the Magic were able to pull off the Game 1 upset, as he was a team-best plus-19 in 28 minutes off the bench. He was uncharacteristically quiet from three-point range, but Ross tied a season-high with seven two-point baskets.