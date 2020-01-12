Ross posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals and two rebounds across 32 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to the Suns.

Ross has started January off on a good note, averaging 16.8 points across his first six appearances. If that keeps up, he'll have increased his scoring average each month. Friday also marked the 13th time this season Ross has hit at least three triples.