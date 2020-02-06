Ross amassed 18 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss versus the Celtics.

Ross had a strong scoring night off the bench and this is the most points the wing has supplied in five games. D.J. Augustin (knee) isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break, so Ross should continue to see roughly 30 minutes of work as the Magic's primary bench scorer for the next few weeks. The former Toronto Raptor can be very unpredictable at times, but he is still worth a roster spot in most season-long formats.