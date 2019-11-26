Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 19 points with three triples
Ross put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds in a loss to the Pistons on Monday.
This was Ross' sixth-straight game seeing 25 minutes or more. The team-high 19 points were solid, but the lack of other stats put a damper on Ross' night. The 28-year old shouldn't be relied upon for anything other than points, threes and free-throw percentage, but hopefully he can capitalize on the absence of Nikola Vucevic (ankle) in his next game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...