Ross put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds in a loss to the Pistons on Monday.

This was Ross' sixth-straight game seeing 25 minutes or more. The team-high 19 points were solid, but the lack of other stats put a damper on Ross' night. The 28-year old shouldn't be relied upon for anything other than points, threes and free-throw percentage, but hopefully he can capitalize on the absence of Nikola Vucevic (ankle) in his next game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.