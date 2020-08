Ross recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 121-107 Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

Ross cracked the 20-point mark for the first time in the series, though it wasn't enough to help fuel a second upset victory over the one-seed Bucks. Notably, it was his three-ball that got back on track after he went just 2-for-10 across the first two contests.