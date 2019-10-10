Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 20 off bench
Ross (chest) amassed 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Hawks.
Ross, who was a game-time decision entering Wednesday due to a chest bruise, impacted every facet of the game Wednesday, leading the Magic in points and providing valuable defensive production. The veteran forward seems primed to build off of his 2018-19 breakout in which he averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 threes in 26.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.