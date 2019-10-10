Ross (chest) amassed 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Hawks.

Ross, who was a game-time decision entering Wednesday due to a chest bruise, impacted every facet of the game Wednesday, leading the Magic in points and providing valuable defensive production. The veteran forward seems primed to build off of his 2018-19 breakout in which he averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 threes in 26.5 minutes per game.