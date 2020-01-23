Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 26 in losing effort
Ross had 26 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3PT, 5-5 FT) in Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City.
Ross has now scored in double-figures in five straight games, but this was his first 20-point effort since Jan. 4. Ross also chipped in three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes.
