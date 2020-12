Ross had 26 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 8-8 FT) in Sunday's win over the Wizards.

This is the second straight 25-point effort for Ross, who drained four threes and was perfect at the line in a team-high 31 minutes off the bench. Over the Magic's first three games, Ross is 10-of-19 from three and 16-of-16 at the free throw line.