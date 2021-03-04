Ross scored 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in Orlando's 115-112 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

With Evan Fournier (groin) unavailable, Ross got the start and took advantage of an increased role on offense. Ross has scored in double figures in 12 of his last 13 games and has been a reliable option on offense for the Magic all season. In the two games he has started, Ross has averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.