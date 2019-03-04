Ross finished with just two points (1-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Ross couldn't seem to hit the broad side of a barn in Sunday's loss, nailing only one of his twelve shot attempts and missing all six tries from downtown. It wasn't too shocking to see Ross hit a crater in the scoring department, as he's gone for three points or fewer in two of his previous seven outings and averaged 20.6 points in the other five. His streaky shooting makes him an interesting boom/bust fantasy prospect most evenings, though his upside is undeniable.