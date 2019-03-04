Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores only two points in loss
Ross finished with just two points (1-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Ross couldn't seem to hit the broad side of a barn in Sunday's loss, nailing only one of his twelve shot attempts and missing all six tries from downtown. It wasn't too shocking to see Ross hit a crater in the scoring department, as he's gone for three points or fewer in two of his previous seven outings and averaged 20.6 points in the other five. His streaky shooting makes him an interesting boom/bust fantasy prospect most evenings, though his upside is undeniable.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Big night off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 16 in win•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads all scorers in win•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Puts up 21 points in 22 minutes•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Sees only 18 minutes in blowout win•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Heats up in fourth quarter•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...