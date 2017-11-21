Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores seven points in Monday's loss
Ross supplied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 105-97 loss to the Pacers.
Ross continues to draw the starting nods, but the last time he saw 30 minutes or more was back on Oct. 30. He is still averaging more minutes than backup wing Jonathon Simmons, but Simmons has been superior in essentially every way thus far. It's unclear whether Magic coach Frank Vogel will consider a lineup change at some point in the near future, but regardless it does not appear as though Ross will be much of a factor in standard leagues.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.