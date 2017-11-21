Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores seven points in Monday's loss

Ross supplied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 105-97 loss to the Pacers.

Ross continues to draw the starting nods, but the last time he saw 30 minutes or more was back on Oct. 30. He is still averaging more minutes than backup wing Jonathon Simmons, but Simmons has been superior in essentially every way thus far. It's unclear whether Magic coach Frank Vogel will consider a lineup change at some point in the near future, but regardless it does not appear as though Ross will be much of a factor in standard leagues.