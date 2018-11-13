Ross scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Wizards.

The streaky shooter is dialed in at the moment, leading Orlando in scoring in consecutive games while hitting for double-digit points in six straight. Ross is averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.2 assists over that six-game stretch, converting 47.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, but the 27-year-old's track record suggests he could go ice cold at any moment.