Ross totaled 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in the Magic's win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Ross exploded for a season-high 30 points in Thursday's win, including 11 in the fourth quarter. He's scored at least 15 points and drained at least four three-pointers for the fourth game in a row. Ross has a safe floor, but his 30 points tonight offer a taste of his high ceiling.