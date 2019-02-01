Magic's Terrence Ross: Season-high scoring haul in win
Ross totaled 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in the Magic's win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Ross exploded for a season-high 30 points in Thursday's win, including 11 in the fourth quarter. He's scored at least 15 points and drained at least four three-pointers for the fourth game in a row. Ross has a safe floor, but his 30 points tonight offer a taste of his high ceiling.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...