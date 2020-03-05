Ross posted 35 points (12-18 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT) during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Heat.

Ross lived up to his nickname of the Human Torch on Wednesday, dropping a season-high 35 points on the back of a season-high eight three-pointers. While he somehow managed to rack up no other stats besides one turnover, the effort was undoubtedly great and helped keep the Magic afloat against the favored Heat. Only 11 other players this season have hit at least eight threes in a road game. Across the past seven contests, Ross is averaging 23.7 points on 16.4 shots, plus 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.0 minutes.