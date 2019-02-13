Magic's Terrence Ross: Sees only 18 minutes in blowout win
Ross finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 blowout win over the Pelicans.
A variety of factors seem to have led to Ross seeing just 18 minutes, which represents his second-lowest workload of the season. Ross was having a cold shooting night, while Evan Fournier was having a great game by posting 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Orlando didn't need Ross down the stretch as the game was quickly out of hand. Look for Ross to bounce back after the All-Star break.
