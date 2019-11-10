Magic's Terrence Ross: Set to play Sunday
Ross (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
The 28-year-old was considered a game-time decision after missing the last two games, but he'll make his return to the court versus Indiana. Ross is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 22.1 minutes in seven games this season.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Full participant in practice•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Won't play Friday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Doubtful vs. Grizzlies•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Out with sore knee Wednesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Struggles with shot Friday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.