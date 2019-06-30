Magic's Terrence Ross: Set to re-sign with Magic
Ross and the Magic have agreed to terms on a four-year, $54 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ross is coming off the best statistical season of his career, and the Magic will now have to pay him accordingly. The Washington product shot only 42.8 percent from the field, but he nailed better than 38 percent of his 7.0 three-point attempts per game, while also adding 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
