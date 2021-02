Ross will come off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks.

The 30-year-old put up 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in his first start of the season Sunday, but he'll head back to the bench with Evan Fournier (back) returning from a five-game absence. Ross should still have a significant role off the bench for the Magic, though he may not replicate the 22 field-goal attempts he averaged over the past four games.