Ross delivered six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss at the Celtics.

Ross has gone four straight games with 11 or fewer points, but the most worrying aspect of that struggling run is the fact that he's made just 26.3 percent of his field-goal attempts, as well as 7.7 percent of his treys, during that four-game stretch. Ross should turn things around sooner than later, but, as of now, he's not producing enough to be a valuable contributor across most formats.