Ross will not play in Friday's preseason contest against Flamengo due to a foot injury, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

It looks like Ross is just suffering from some foot soreness, so it doesn't appear to be the cause for much concern. With Ross and Jonathan Isaac (ankle) out, and Jonathan Simmons (wrist) remaining on a minutes restriction, both Wesley Iwundu and Melvin Frazier should see a sizable bump in minutes Friday.