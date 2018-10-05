Magic's Terrence Ross: Sidelined with foot injury
Ross will not play in Friday's preseason contest against Flamengo due to a foot injury, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
It looks like Ross is just suffering from some foot soreness, so it doesn't appear to be the cause for much concern. With Ross and Jonathan Isaac (ankle) out, and Jonathan Simmons (wrist) remaining on a minutes restriction, both Wesley Iwundu and Melvin Frazier should see a sizable bump in minutes Friday.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.