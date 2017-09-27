Magic's Terrence Ross: Sits out practice with sore groin

Ross is dealing with a sore groin and was held out of Wednesday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Considering it's being listed as just soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious and the Magic are likely just being overly cautious with Ross. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward and as it currently stands, Ross isn't expected to miss any preseason action. The Magic open up the preseason schedule against the Grizzlies on Monday.