Ross produced 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Friday's 11-106 loss to the Pacers.

Ross has played solid ball since returning from a seven-game absence. and it's a mystery why his standout play hasn't resulted in a starting role. One likely reason is the superlative contribution of James Ennis, who seems to have a firm hold on the starting role at the three spot. The trade deadline also introduced a host of new players. and a few key pieces are on their way back from injuries as well. The most Ross managers can hope for is more of a sixth-man role for the time being, but his recent string of production still makes him a fantasy-relevant source of points, rebounds, and assists.