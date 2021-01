Ross went for 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist over 27 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Kings.

The 16 points for Ross were the most he's scored over his last five games. While he doesn't normally add much to the stat sheet outside of points and made three-pointers, Ross has added eight steals over his last four games.