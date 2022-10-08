Ross ended with 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's 110-105 win over the Mavericks.

Perhaps surprisingly, the veteran is still on the Magic roster while the franchise goes through another rebuilding effort, but he continues to play and operate as an offensive threat every time he steps on the court. While he's not expected to score around 15 points on a nightly basis, he can explode offensively from time to time, and these performances will only boost his trade value as the season progresses.