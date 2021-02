Ross registered 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Ross is one of the league's best pure scorers, as he has scored 20 or more points in seven games already despite coming off the bench on a regular basis. He doesn't do much aside from scoring, however, and his role off the bench certainly conspires against his upside.