Ross will enter the starting five for Friday's game against the Wizards, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross receives the starting nod Friday with six members of the Magic suspended and three others out with injuries. He will likely handle as many minutes as possible Friday, considering there will be just eight players available for the Magic, and he should be regarded as a strong streaming option and daily fantasy play.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Double-digit offensive showing•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Barely visible in victory•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Fails to score in 20 minutes•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores double figures off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Sidelined Monday•