Magic's Terrence Ross: Still out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ross (knee) is out Wednesday against the Suns.
Ross will miss a fifth consecutive game due to right knee soreness. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Trail Blazers.
