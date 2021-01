Ross put up 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, two rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes in the 103-83 victory over the Cavs.

Monday night was the worst shooting performance of the season for Ross as it marked the first time he has shot under 40 percent from the floor in a game this season. On the plus side, he has scored at least 14 points in every game he has played so far.