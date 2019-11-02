Ross amassed 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes during Friday's loss to the Bucks.

Although Ross was able to top double-digits for the third time this year, it came inefficiently as the sparkplug scorer made just 26.6 percent of his shots from the field Friday. The eight-year guard, who had a breakout year in 2018-19, has struggled mightily in the early going. Through five games, he's made just 14-of-57 shots from the field and 6-of-35 attempts from three. Even with the poor start, Ross' role and volume have remained similar to last years and once he's able to get his shot back on track, he should be able to near the 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 threes he averaged a season ago.