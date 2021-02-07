Ross scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Bulls.

After attempting only 18 shots from the field combined in his last three games, Ross put up 13 attempts on Saturday. That volume didn't lead to much scoring however, as he struggled with his shot from both the mid-range and beyond the arc. While Dwayne Bacon drew the start, Ross should maintain his increased role if Evan Fournier (back) is forced to miss any further game action.