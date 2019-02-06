Ross totaled 26 points (8-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 loss to Oklahoma City.

Ross led all Magic scorers with 26 points Tuesday, a nice turnaround after dropping just seven points in his previous outing. Ross is quietly having a solid season and is currently a top-100 player in standard formats. The Magic could make a move or two at the deadline which could impact Ross. Owners should just sit tight and see how things play out, hoping he is able to maintain his current value moving forward.