Magic's Terrence Ross: Terrible night Wednesday
Ross had just two points (1-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 5-83 victory over the Knicks.
Ross continues to struggle, managing just two points in 22 minutes on Wednesday. Many had taken Ross with their final pick in the hope he could replicate his numbers from last season. Unfortunately, he as not been able to do that and the right move might be to part ways.
