Ross played in 33 minutes off the bench and added 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist during Friday's win over the Warriors.

Ross has played extremely well over his last six games. In that span, he has topped the 30-minute mark in every outing, dropped 20 points or more five times and grabbed at least five rebounds four times. To put it into averages, Ross is putting up 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while playing 34.0 minutes per game.