Magic's Terrence Ross: Torches Heat
Ross had 25 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3PT, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 105-85 win over the Heat.
Ross' primary weapon continues to be the three-point shot, and he was on fire from beyond the arc Friday. More than 50 percent of Ross' shots in 2019 have come from downtown, but he's attempting fewer corner threes than ever before in his career and that's something the Magic may want to address considering how valuable those shots are nowadays. Friday's win marked the sixth time Ross has scored 20 or more points this season.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.