Ross had 25 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3PT, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 105-85 win over the Heat.

Ross' primary weapon continues to be the three-point shot, and he was on fire from beyond the arc Friday. More than 50 percent of Ross' shots in 2019 have come from downtown, but he's attempting fewer corner threes than ever before in his career and that's something the Magic may want to address considering how valuable those shots are nowadays. Friday's win marked the sixth time Ross has scored 20 or more points this season.