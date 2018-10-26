Ross posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ross continues to prove why he deserves a roster spot on the Magic, recording the second most points on the team in Thursday's contest. He has alternated games with over 20 minutes and under that mark, so it's tough to predict how the Magic will use him going forward despite the solid effort.