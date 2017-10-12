Magic's Terrence Ross: Unlikely to play Friday
Ross is dealing with an illness and isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross was also dealing with a hamstring injury earlier this week, so with a few different ailments affecting him, the Magic will play it safe and allow him to rest for the exhibition finale. He'll have just under a week to recover ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener.
