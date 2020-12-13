Ross (toe) is considered doubtful for Sunday's preseason game against the Hawks.
The 29-year-old suffered a non-displaced, hairline fracture in his left big toe last week and sat out Friday preseason opener, and he's not expected to take the court Sunday. It's a good sign Ross has yet to be completely ruled out, so he may have a chance to play in Thursday's exhibition versus Charlotte.
