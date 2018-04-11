Ross will be available for Wednesday's season finale against Washington, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross made his return from a lengthy absence Sunday in Toronto and was subsequently held out of Monday's game in Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back. Coach Frank Vogel confirmed that Ross, as well as Orlando's other healthy regulars, will be active Wednesday, though they'll likely see reduced minutes as the Magic jockey for lottery positioning.

