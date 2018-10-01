Ross is dealing with a sore toe and will be on a minutes restriction for Monday's preseason matchup with the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Ross is apparently over the knee and leg injuries that costed him a total of 57 games last season, but is now battling some minor toe soreness as the Magic head into the preseason schedule. While it's not a particularly serious issue, the Magic will likely take it easy with his workload and Ross should only play a handful of minutes. He should be a full go by the time the regular season approaches, but go ahead and avoid Ross in preseason DFS contests for the time being.