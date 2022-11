Ross is available for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross was listed as probable due to an illness, so it's not surprising to see him available. However, coach Jamahl Mosley said Ross will "give it a go," so it's unclear if the forward is 100 percent heading into the matchup. Regardless, Orlando is extremely shorthanded, so they'll likely need everything they can get out of Ross.