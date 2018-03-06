Magic's Terrence Ross: Will remain out Wednesday
Ross (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross indicated back at the end of February that he was closing in on a return despite a setback in his recovery, though he's since missed another week and a half and will once again remain sidelined Wednesday. The Magic have yet to provide any sort of timetable, so for the time being, Ross will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Additional updates should be provided once Ross is back to participating fully in practice, but even when he is cleared for a return, Ross will likely have some significant restrictions considering the lengthy absence.
