Magic's Terrence Ross: Will return to lineup Sunday
Ross (knee, lower leg) has been cleared to make his return to the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Ross has been out since November with a knee injury, so this news confirms his long-awaited return to the lineup is finally here. Considering the lengthy amount of time on the sidelines, Ross only figures to see a handful of minutes in his first game back, so fantasy owners will likely want to avoid the situation for now. The Magic only have three games left in the season, but coach Frank Vogel wanted to get Ross some action in order to help him gauge where he's at going into the offseason. Prior to suffering the injury, Ross had averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 26.2 minutes.
