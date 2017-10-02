Magic's Terrence Ross: Will start preseason opener
Ross will start the Magic's preseason opener Monday against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The decision doesn't come as a major surprise, though there was some speculation that Jonathon Simmons or rookie Jonathan Isaac could get the nod at small forward. Nothing is binding at this point, of course, but Ross appears to hold the advantage over Simmons and Isaac after starting all 24 games for Orlando after coming over from Toronto via trade last season. In that span, Ross averaged 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 34.1 percent from three.
