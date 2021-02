Ross will start Sunday's game against Phoenix, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

With a number of regulars, including Evan Fournier and James Ennis, out of action Sunday, the Magic will have just eight available players. As a result, Ross will make his first start since the 2017-18 season and will likely be set for a boost in minutes. Over the last four games, Ross has averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 block and 2.3 made three-pointers per contest.