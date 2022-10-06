Ross enters the starting lineup against the Spurs.

The 31-year-old joins Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter in the starting five for the Magic's second preseason game. Ross saw 14 minutes off the bench in the team's opener, tallying 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3PT), 1 steal and 1 block.