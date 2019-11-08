Magic's Terrence Ross: Won't play Friday
Ross (knee) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Ross was considered doubtful for Friday's contents, so it's no real surprise to see he's unavailable. The 28-year-old is missing his second straight game with the right knee issue, but he may be able to return to practice Saturday.
