Ross (toe) was ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Hawks.
Ross will miss his second preseason game in a row due to a non-displaced, hairline fracture in his left big toe. The 29-year-old will have a few days to rest the toe before Orlando's next preseason game against the Hornets on Thursday.
