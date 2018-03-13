Magic's Terrence Ross: Won't play Tuesday
Ross (knee) will not play during Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Ross is reportedly near a return from a sprained MCL and fractured tibia, but the return won't come Tuesday. He should be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to return being Wednesday against Milwaukee.
