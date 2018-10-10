Magic's Timofey Mozgov: Available to play Wednesday

Mozgov (finger) is available to play in Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Grizzlies, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Mozgov missed the last two exhibitions with a dislocated finger, but appears ready to rejoin the Magic after a short-term absence. Still, when the Magic are at full strength, Mozgov isn't expected to be more than a deep reserve in the frontcourt and shouldn't be on the radar for fantasy purposes.